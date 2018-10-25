Cops Arrest Armed White Man Who Threatened Black North Carolina Campaign Worker

In Trump’s MAGA-loving nation, a white man boldly displayed a firearm after allegedly threatening a Black North Carolina campaign worker. The incident took place at an early-voting site, and police have arrested the man for carrying what was discovered to be a BB gun.

WBTV reports:

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at a voting location in the 11000 block of South Tryon Street.

Officers arrived in response to an armed man threatening a campaign worker at a voting location.

Officials say when officers arrived on the scene, a black man said he was working at the voting location when he saw the armed man in the parking lot with a camera taking pictures or recording the polling location.

Police say the armed man approached the campaign worker, and began hurling racial slurs, according to a report from CMPD.

The report stated the campaign worker said the armed man threatened to assault him before lifting his shirt and displaying a handgun which was in a holster on his belt.

The outlet adds that cops arrested 28-year-old Jason Donald Wayne, charging him with going armed to the terror of the people, ethnic intimidation, communicating threats and disorderly conduct. Two other men were with Wayne but did not face charges. Federal charges may be pending after an investigation.

GOP campaign worker says 2men threatened and hurled insults +Nword. Police arrest one man tonight saying he had a BB gun on his hip. @wbtvnews @11p. pic.twitter.com/OSuNGXnVeg — Paul Cameron WBTV (@PaulCameronWBTV) October 25, 2018

Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept.