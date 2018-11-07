The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18

It’s voting day and if you ain’t out here trying to make sure your voice is heard for the sake of our future than The Black Eyed Peas got a message for ya.

For the Instagram-themed clip to “Yes or No,” the BEPs use pop culture and social-politically driven images and videos to convince people to go out and vote whether they’re Republican or Democrat while we’re still a democracy.

Speaking of rounding up the troops, Sheck Wes mobilizes a rowdy group of his homies and fans and turn up in the streets of New York for the black-and-white visual to “Wanted.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Joell Ortiz and Apollo Brown, Ackrite featuring Freddie Gibbs, and more.

THE BLACK EYED PEAS – “YES OR NO”

JOELL ORTIZ & APOLLO BROWN – “COCAINE FINGERTIPS”

SHECK WES – “WANTED”

ACKRITE FT. FREDDIE GIBBS – “GUERILLAZ”

WIFISFUNERAL – “EVER SEEN A DEMON”

PROBLEM FT. 1TAKEJAY & SAVIII 3RD – “F*CK ME TOO”

MIRI BEN-ARI – “QUIET STORM”