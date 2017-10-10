CLOSE
Home

10 Things We Learned From The Black Eyed Peas On The Breakfast Club

Leave a comment

It seems like just yesterday the Black Eyed Peas were topping the charts with hit after hit. While they are far removed from the days of “Let’s Get It Started,” the group continues to thrive in their field in different ways.

Today (Oct. 10), the eclectic group (minus Fergie) stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about their humble beginnings including their days being signed to Eazy-E’s Ruthless Records, Ap being a charity case as a child, and how Fergie ended up in the group.

Here are the 10 things we learned from The Black Eyed Peas on The Breakfast Club.

Photo: Power 105

The Breakfast Club

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close