Kanye West And Kid Cudi Show Off Their Style At New York’s Fashion Week [Photos]





With New York Fashion Week 2011 underway, Kanye West made his first Fashion Week appearance during the first night of festivities.

He was spotted at GQ and CFDA’s event for the Best New Menswear Designers in America Fall 2011 Collections show.

Accompanied by the likes of Aziz Ansari, Kid Cudi, and Jessica Alba, Kanye wore a black leather jacket, Air Jordan 6 shoes, and Cartier “Vitesse” sunglasses.

Kanye who has always dipped into fashion will certainly be showing off his style in New York this week while gathering inspiration himself.

Peep the page #’s below to see Kanye and company shine in New York.

