Don’t Want To Spend $160 On AirPods? Xiaomi’s $30 AirDots Might Be The Move

Apple’s AirPods are very popular among iPhone users, but there are still quite a few people who scoff at the idea of paying $160 for the wireless earbuds. Xiaomi announced a new cheaper alternative for those who want the same experience but for a much lower price.

Xiaomi well known for its affordable accessories and phone introduced its AirPod alternatives called AirDots that basically have all of the same functions but only cost ¥199 CNY ($29). Like Apple’s product, the AirDots feature touch controls and a similar white case that also serves as a charging dock for the earbuds. The only difference Xiaomi’s earbuds will have silicon tips that will provide sound isolation and an improved fit and will support Bluetooth 5.0.

We don’t expect the AirDots to match the AirPods in regards to sound quality, but for that price, you are definitely getting more bang for your buck. The AirDots are currently limited to China and are available for pre-order on the company’s website. With Apple working on high-end AirPods and cheaper alternatives now popping up this might lead to smartphone suppliers actually packaging wireless earbuds with the phones.

So would you consider purchasing the Xiaomi’s cheaper alternative? Or would rather just spend the $160? Let us know in the comment section below.

—

Photo: Getty