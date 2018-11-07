Wu-Tang Clan Announces ‘For The Children’ Documentary For 25th Anniversary [Video]

Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) is turning 25 this month. In honor of this anniversary, the group is releasing a new documentary.

As spotted on Pitchfork, Shaolin’s finest are set to give fans a deeper look at their seminal debut. On Friday, November 9 they will release For The Children: 25 Years of Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Directed by Shomi Patwary (“Ric Flair Drip”), the movie will detail the group’s approach to the classic album, how it was made and share behind the scenes stories from that time period. Additionally, the flick will tap into some of today’s Hip-Hop stars as they discuss the Clan’s influence two decades later.

For The Children will be available on Youtube this week. You can view the official trailer which features Masta Killa, Ghostface Killah, RZA, Method Man, A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg below.

Photo: WENN.com