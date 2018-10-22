Wu-Tang Clan Perform “Protect Ya Neck” & “C.R.E.A.M.” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Anytime the Wu-Tang Clan forms like Voltron to perform on a live stage it’s a sight to behold and a moment to appreciate. So when the OG Hip-Hop supergroup came together to tear down the stage for Jimmy Kimmel Live’s last show in Brooklyn you knew it was going to get live.

After getting Eminem to perform from the Empire State Building earlier in the week, Jimmy called on the iconic rap group to take the stage and take us back in time with a performance of their first ever single “Protect Ya Neck” and their breakout hit “C.R.E.A.M.”

This year will mark the 25th Anniversary of the release of Wu-Tang’s classic debut album Enter The 36 Chambers (feel old?) so we hope this reunion will serve as an stepping stone for an actual Wu-Tang Clan tour in celebration of the anniversary.

Check out the performances below and peep RZA and Method Man play “3 Ridiculous Questions” with the late night show host.