FOX Sports Films Drops Trailer For ‘MAGNIFY’ Doc ‘They Fight’ Produced By Common

MAGNIFY the critically acclaimed documentary film series from FOX Sports Films is back and is celebrating its one year anniversary. This time it will tell the story of young boxing stars in D.C.’s Ward 8.

Common‘s Freedom Road Productions, Argent Pictures and North of Now, FOX Sports Films presents They Fight. This latest installment in the MAGNIFY series will be the fourth and will follow follows young boxers Ragahleak “Peanut” Bartee and Quincey Williams’ on their journey in the sport as part of the Lyfe Style Boxing training program, mentorship, and friendship.

The documentary will also focus on the kids training for the 2017 Junior Olympics the help of their coach and mentor Walt Manigan while trying to find a permanent home for the gym. While trying to keep his young students on the straight path Manigan will also have to deal with personal issues as well.

They Fight also features original music from multiplatinum artist 6lack, Odie, Octavian, Boogie and more, that will reflect the films’ characters and themes. LVRN, headed by Justice Baiden also contributed on the documentaries unique sound.

Speaking about the film, Charlie Dixon, Executive Vice President, Content, FOX Sport added:

“They Fight’ is an incredibly powerful film – one that we knew had to be a part of the ‘Magnify’ series. It fits perfectly within our mission to use sports as a lens for telling important cultural stories. We’re happy with what we’ve accomplished in one year and excited to keep growing this brand with fresh, new documentaries and influential collaborators.”

They Fight premieres nationwide on Fox Sunday, Nov. 11. It airs during NFL matchups airing in-market at 1:00 PM ET and 4:05 PM ET. Viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 1:00 PM ET can watch the documentary at 4:30 PM ET; viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 4:05 PM ET can watch the documentary at 3:00 PM ET.

They Fight is the fourth film in the MAGNIFY film series, you can watch the powerful trailer below.

Photo: FOX Sports/YouTube