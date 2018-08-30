Common To Portray E.R. Doctor In New TV Series

Common is a standout MC who has also become a seasoned actor. The Chicago native set to star in a new drama where he will portray an E.R. doctor.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, after just signing a first-look deal with Lionsgate TV, Common is starring in an adaptation of B.P. Reiter’s book The Saturday Night Knife & Gun Club.

Reportedly, the “Testify” rapper will play a “street-smart ER doctor” who manages to pull his staff together to save lives in an underfunded, inner-city hospital.

The show isn’t attached to a network, but prospects are solid. The project is being executive produced by Eric Eisner, the son of former Walt Disney CEO Michael Eisner.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Lionsgate and Freedom Road to develop this exciting new TV series based on this engrossing book,” Eisner told the Hollywood Reporter. “We have a great script and a strong team in place, and I look forward to bringing the series to life.”

Common’s latest musical project, the eponymously titled August Greene, with Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins, is out now.

—

Photo: Getty