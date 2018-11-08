Cannabith: Mike Tyson Expands Weed Biz, Now Making Bongs

Mike Tyson dipped his toe in the booming cannabis business earlier this year with his own line of premium high-grade marijuana. The former heavyweight boxing champion is now moving into making bongs and allegedly smoked out UFC fighter Conor McGregor, who seemingly approves of Iron Mike’s pot.

The Blast reports:

Tyson was out in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon after taping the Business Outlaws podcast with cannabis entrepreneur, Michael “Big Mike” Straumietis.

Both guys had just spent the previous hour smoking tons of high-grade marijuana, and were definitely still feeling the effects. Straumietis said they tried out Tyson Ranch’s premium strains, including Purple Punch, Jelly Bean and KO Kush. They definitely got the cannabis expert’s approval.

Speaking on his booming business, Tyson told us he recently purchased a bong company, and is planning on selling a limited edition series of glass featuring his signature.

The outlet adds that they inquired about McGregor allegedly getting stoned with the legendary pugilist but he didn’t confirm nor deny. However, McGregor posted an image on Instagram of him blowing some of that sticky-icky.

—

Photo: WENN