CLOSE
HomeNews

Lil Kim Remakes “Did It On Em”, Slams Nicki Minaj [Audio]

Leave a comment

Lil Kim is set to release her mixtape taking aim at Nicki Minaj today in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

As previously reported, the Queen Bee shot a video for her single “Black Friday/Clap Clap” in the streets of Brooklyn with a Minaj lookalike donning pink and black hair.

Now with her mixtape release on the horizon, Kimmy’s on the attack again and tried her hand at Nicki’s “Did It On Em.”

On the Bangladesh produced track, Nicki raps that “all these Beyotches is my sons” and includes a line about “pissing on” her competition.

On Lil Kim’s remake of the Pink Friday track she raps,

“All these Beyotches is my pets / I keep a tight leash around their necks / Bitches try to bite, take their a** to the vet / Put ’em right to sleep like they poppin’ Xanex / Yeah, I be Shyteting on ’em, spittin’ on ’em /”

Check out Lil Kim’s “Pissing On Em”, a “Did It On Em” remake below.

 

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

Black Friday , Black Friday Mixtape , Did It On Em , Lil Kim And Nicki Minaj Beef , Lil Kim Black Friday , Lil Kim Black Friday Mixtape , Lil Kim Hair , Lil Kim Nicki Minaj Beef , Lil Kim Nicki Minaj Diss , Lil Kim Wig , Lil Kim Wigs , Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim , Nicki Minaj Diss , Nicki Minaj Hair , Pink Friday

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close