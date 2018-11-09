Jay Rock “For What It’s Worth,” Nav “Know Me” & More | Daily Visuals 11.8.18

Jay Rock’s latest offering Redemption is one this year’s toughest albums and while it doesn’t have that breakthrough commercial single, it’s definitely something hardcore Hip-Hoppers appreciate.

For his latest black-and-white visual to “For What It’s Worth” the most underrated artist on TDE continues to showcase how life in the hood in a simple yet artistic manner. This album go platinum yet?!

From the west to the north, Nav seems like he doesn’t have any problem hanging with some probably witches so long as they’re half-naked and thick in the dark clip to “Know Me.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ro James, Ariana Grande, and more.

JAY ROCK – “FOR WHAT IT’S WORTH”

NAV – “KNOW ME”

RO JAMES – “EXCUSE ME”

ARIANA GRANDE – “BREATHIN”

BUDDY FT. GUAPDAD 4000 – “SHAMELESS”

ROBB BANK$ – “BAD VIBES FOREVER”

FREE NATIONALS FT. DANIEL CAESAR & UMO – “BEAUTY & ESSEX”

Photo: Instagram