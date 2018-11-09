Facebook Introduces Its New Video Calling Device The Portal and Portal Plus

Facebook’s newest video calling device The Portal is here, and the social media giant is hoping users are over privacy concerns to buy it.

The Portal and Portal Plus is a smart display device that could turn off potential users because it is always listening and always watching plus is connected to Facebook at all times. The smaller version of the Portal comes with a 10-inch 1280 x 800 display while the Portal Plus comes with a15-inch 1920 x 1080 pivoting display. Facebook’s goal with the introduction of both devices is to ” help you feel closer to the important people in your life and make video chats feel less like a call, and more like you’re actually in the same room.”

Both models are powered by AI, Portal’s Smart Camera, and Smart Sound technology plus utilize voice control and Google’s smart assistant Alexa. You will be able to make video calls with friends on Facebook Messenger list and they the recipient of your calls don’t even need to have a Portal.

Now for those who do still have security concerns, Facebook ensures they kept that issue in mind when making the Portal. You can disable the camera and microphone with the press of a single button, and if that isn’t enough for you, it comes with a small cover that will cover the camera’s lens. Facebook also states the device doesn’t listen to, view, or keep the contents of your Portal video calls.

The Facebook Portal and Portal Plus are available now for pre-order in the US and can be purchased through either Facebook, Amazon and Best Buy, The smaller device will run you $199 while the larger Portal Plus $349.

—

Photo: Facebook