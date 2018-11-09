Kanye West’s ‘Ye’ Album “Cleaned Up” & Altered, Fans Ain’t Feeling It.

For this week’s installment of “WTF You Doin’ Ye?!” it seems like his latest album Ye has gotten an update of sorts.

This past Wednesday (Nov. 7) studio engineer Adam Wolpert took to Twitter to announce that Kanye’s latest album had gotten a “Cleaned up mix” thanks to an ongoing sample dispute in which Yeezy used Kareem Lotfy’s track, “Fr3sh” on the album’s opener “I Thought About Killing You.”

Pan label boss Bill Kouligas even went so far as to call Kanye West the “ultimate narcissist” following the release of arguably his weakest album, Ye.

To hear the alternate album version listeners will have to re-download the album but beware there are apparently three different versions of Ye now: a clean version and two explicit cuts that feature the “Cleaned up mix” and the altered version of “I Thought About Killing You.” So far reactions to the new intro cut isn’t going over well with people who felt the original version.