Late Rapper Proof Has Scholarship In His Name

Scholarship Set Up In Honour Of Late Rapper Proof

Detroit rapper and Eminem’s close partner, Proof was murdered after an argument in 2006 and a year later his mother Sharallene “Pepper” Holton-White started The Proof Foundation.

The organization was meant to assist Detroit’s children from low income, single parent households with education.

The non-profit company is offering their first scholarship for students entering college. The applicants must have a 3.0 minimum GPA and in order to win they will need to write an essay describing how they would put a halt to violence if they were mayor of Detroit.

The winner will be announced on the anniversary of Proof’s death, April 11th after a candlelight ceremony commemorating the life of the rapper.