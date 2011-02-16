Lil Kim Claims She Sold 113,000 Copies Of ‘Black Friday’ Mixtape, Nicki Minaj Responds

Lil Kim is declaring victory over her rival Nicki Minaj now that she claims she moved 113,000 copies of her mixtape in less than 28 hours.

As previously reported, Kim released her mixtape filled with digs at Minaj Tuesday that included a cover of the Young Money emcee headless while Lil Kim sat by with a samurai sword.

According to Kim her bloody cover and diss tracks worked because she sold over 100,000 copies of the new mixtape.

Kim took to her Twitter page to announce the news saying,

“Thanks to you guys!! #lilkimblackfridaymixtape sold over 113,000 copies making me the #1 seller on Paypal ever =) !!! THANK YOU!”

The mixtapes are being sold for $9.99 and physical copies will be shipped in 1 to 2 business days.

If Kimberly’s calculations are correct then she would have made over $1 million off her mixtape sales.

Many people find that hard to believe including Nicki Minaj herself who sent out a subliminal message last night saying,

Kim’s response? She doesn’t believe in Twitter beef.