Tekashi 6ix9ine Taking A Jab At Cardi B With New Video?

It appears that Tekashi 6ix9ine has inserted himself in the middle of the beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B in a petty way. The “Fefe” rapper hired sisters Jade and Baddie Gi to appear in an upcoming video, the former of which was accused of sleeping with Offset, and the pair recently launched a lawsuit against the Invasion Of Privacy star.

TMZ reports:

Record label sources say he flew in Jade and Baddie Gi to appear in his music video with Nicki Minaj and Kanye West.

TMZ broke the story … Cardi was arrested last month and charged with 2 crimes for allegedly ordering an attack on the 2 bartender sisters. Cardi had a longstanding beef with Jade because she thought Jade slept with Offset. The sisters were hurt so badly they were hospitalized. They’re getting ready to sue Cardi, with the help of mega-lawyer Joe Tacopina.

Fast forward to this week … when Jade and Baddie made themselves at home after arriving in Tinseltown … hitting up Louis Vuitton in Beverly Hills, with Tekashi leading the way. They shut down the luxury joint as a throng of fans and paps desperately trying to get an up-close look.

The outlet adds that the sisters were reportedly on the set of the music video shoot when gunfire rang out last week. In an updated report, around eight shots were fired in the incident but no one was hurt.

