Cee Lo Joining Rihanna On ‘LOUD’ Tour

Rihanna is announcing more tour dates for her upcoming LOUD tour and a new opening act, ATL emcee Cee Lo Green.

The tour produced by Live Nation is scheduled to begin June 4th in Baltimore.

Ten additional dates have been announced for a total of 17 confirmed dates for the North American leg of the LOUD tour thus far including Montreal, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Houston, Dallas, Albuquerque and Boston with more to be announced soon.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale beginning Friday, February 18th in select markets at Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.

Speaking on her addition of Cee Lo to the tour, Rihanna says,

“I’m a huge fan of Cee Lo since his days with Goodie Mob and with Gnarls Barkley. He’s a musical genius, continually reinventing himself and I’m thrilled to have him join me on tour.”

Cee-Lo also released a statement of his own revealing a secret crush on the singer and thanking her for the opportunity.

“I want to thank Rihanna for inviting me on our version of 50 First dates, only difference is she’s unforgettable fine. Don’t tell her I have a crush on her, don’t wanna mess everything up. But honestly it’s an honor and a blessing to be able to go out with a talent such as hers and I look forward to doing my part to make the tour unforgettable for the fans that come out and see us,”


Rihanna and Cee Lo both won Grammy Awards on Sunday Night with “Only Girl In The World,” being named best Dance Record for Rihanna and Cee Lo “Forget You” winning for Best Urban/Alternative Performance.

Check out Rihanna and Cee Lo’s tour dates below.

 

LOUD North American Tour Dates:
June 4 Baltimore, MD 1st Mariner Arena On Sale Now
June 7 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre On Sale Now
June 10 Montreal, QC Bell Centre On Sale 2/19
June 18 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre On Sale 2/18
June 19 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre On Sale 2/18
June 21 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome On Sale 2/18
June 22 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place On Sale 2/18
June 24 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena On Sale 2/18
June 28 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center On Sale Now
June 30 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena On Sale Now
July 4 Albuquerque, NM Hard Rock Casino Albuquerque Presents the Pavilion On Sale 2/21
July 8 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center On Sale 2/19
July 9 Houston, TX Toyota Center On Sale 2/19
July 19 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum On Sale Now
July 21 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center On Sale Now
July 23 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center On Sale Now
July 24 Boston, MA TD Garden On Sale 2/18
