Snoop Dogg, Cee Lo Green Headline Red Bull Sound Clash



Rapper Snoop Dogg and rapper/singer Cee Lo Green will be the top billing contestants at next month’s Red Bull Sound Clash.

The Sound Clash is a showcase where major artists collaborate to create an innovative live musical conversation and performance.

A battle of sorts, in a series of four rounds, the bands perform various tasks, some rehearsed and some improvised, to showcase their musical talents.

In round one (the cover), both bands play their own version of the same cover song.

Round two (the takeover), begins with the firstband playing one of its original songs and mid-way through the other band takes over, seamlessly finishing the song in their own style.

The third round (the clash), highlights each band’s musical versatility by having them perform songs in three different styles – for example: country, reggae and techno/dance.

In the fourth and final round, each act is allowed to bring on a special guest to join their performance.

This year’s match ups are between Cee Lo Green and pop group The Ting Tings in Las Vegas at the MGM Resorts International March 12, 2011; and Snoop Dogg and the electro-funk duo Ghostland Observatory at Schlitterbahn Beach Waterpark on South Padre Island, Texas March 17, 2011.

Pre-sale tickets for each show are available now for $10 at www.redbullusa.com/soundclash

Tickets for the Las Vegas show will be $15 at the door.