Smart Move: Kanye West and Kim Hired Private Firefighters To Save Hidden Hills Mansion

Kim K. and Kanye West are being praised after they hired a private team of firefighters to attend to their Hidden Hills mansion. Thanks to the smart move their $60 million home—and many other houses—are still standing, despite deadly California wildfires.

TMZ reports:

“…The blaze started to creep up on Kim and Kanye’s Hidden Hills mansion Friday after a mandatory evacuation of the area. The couple’s home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and borders a field — meaning if their place went up in flames, it would start a domino effect on the whole neighborhood. Sources tell us Kim and Kanye hired a private team to battle the flames on their property. The team was armed with hoses, and also tirelessly dug ditches to create a fire break.”

The site reportedly spoke with the famous couple‘s neighbors, who’ve been thanking them for “putting a team on the front lines and saving their homes.” Shoutout to KimYe for being so clutch and let’s keep California in our prayers at this time.

Photo: Getty