Neck Work: Jill Scott Shows Off Mouf Love Skills On A Mic, Twitter Clutching Pearls

Jill Scott is, without a doubt, one of the most talented singers of her generation and also one of the most revered. It has come to a shock to some of her adoring fans that Ms. Scott is NASTY NASTY, and a display of said freakiness was on display during a live performance where she made mouth love to a microphone.

During a recent performance, the glamorous and always regal Scott appears to be fellating a microphone with, shall we say, a renewed sense of vigor in the wake of her divorce. Forget a Tinder profile, Scott might have a whole host of suitors in the waiting after this. And not only did she simulate oral sex, but also the big finish as well.

Lol at y’all Jill Scott newbies. Y’all thought she was incense and sandals huh? pic.twitter.com/mEeQ2o5L2A — Lavondrius Meagle (@questlove) November 13, 2018

This might come as a shock to some fans of Scott but the true blue ones know that she’s always had this side to her. Just go listen to “Crown Royal” if you want to really get familiar. And now, a word from Ms. Scott.

Hi. I sing/act out all kinds of stories. You should cum to my shows. After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with😁👍🏽🎶🤪🎉 #iftheydontFitup #stopfrontinusuckdicktoo

They also usually go on 2happier, more productive, focused, wealthy lives. — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) November 13, 2018

So far, Twitter has been going hamburger no cheese since the video of her getting that neck work in has gone viral, and we’ve got the best reactions below.

Jill Scott at live shows 👀👀👀pic.twitter.com/Iz0vxPZLvB — Famos (@Gee_FamO) November 13, 2018

