Queendom Come: Jill Scott Addresses Reaction to Her Phantom Fellatio Fallout

Jill Scott had Twitter in a tailspin when footage of her miming a perfectly natural sexual act while performing on stage went viral. Well, Jilly from Philly responded, and we ain’t mad at her in the slightest.

The renowned singer took to Twitter to address the peanut gallery.

“Hi. I sing/act out all kinds of stories. You should cum to my shows. After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with # iftheydontFitup # stopfrontinusuckdicktoo They also usually go on 2happier, more productive, focused, wealthy lives,” she tweeted

Where is the lie?