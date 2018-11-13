CLOSE
Home > News

Queendom Come: Jill Scott Addresses Reaction to Her Phantom Fellatio Fallout

Jilly from Philly does grown woman things.

Leave a comment

Source: Photo: Brian To/WENN.com

Jill Scott had Twitter in a tailspin when footage of her miming a perfectly natural sexual act while performing on stage went viral. Well, Jilly from Philly responded, and we ain’t mad at her in the slightest.

The renowned singer took to Twitter to address the peanut gallery.

“Hi. I sing/act out all kinds of stories. You should cum to my shows. After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with  They also usually go on 2happier, more productive, focused, wealthy lives,” she tweeted

Where is the lie?

Neck Work: Jill Scott Shows Off Mouf Love Skills On A Mic, Twitter Clutching Pearls
2018 Essence Festival - Day 1
24 photos

 

jill scott

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
Jaden Smith Allegedly Comes Out On Stage, Says Tyler, The Creator Is His Boyfriend
11.12.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close