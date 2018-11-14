Draymond Green Suspended 1 Game By The Warriors For Calling Kevin Durant A “B*tch”, Allegedly

Brace yourselves Warriors fans, it looks like your favorite marriage might be on the rocks.

Last Monday night rumors about Kevin Durant leaving the Golden State Warriors in free agency went into hyper mode after he and live-wire Draymond Green got involved in a back-and-forth on the bench after Green ignored KD’s call for the ball in the closing seconds of regulation against the LA Clippers.

Seemingly trying to win the game himself, Draymond rebounded a Clipper miss, looked off Durant’s clapping for the rock, dribbled the length of the court and turned over the ball to send the game into overtime. The Warriors lost 121-116.

But the talk of the night was the yelling that ensued between to two players after the boneheaded play that apparently continued in the locker room with insiders saying Draymond continuously called The Durantula a “b*tch” (Russell Westbrook somewhere smiling) and questioned his free agency motives. According to NBA.com, Draymond’s slander of the two-time NBA Finals MVP earned him a one-game suspension from the organization.

We don’t know about y’all but it seems like the Warriors organization is clearly showing Draymond that Kevin Durant’s more important to the team than he is. That’s just us though.

Green served his suspension last night when the team put the beats on the Atlanta Hawks and walked away with the “W.” KD had 29 points in the game.

Team owner Bob Myers didn’t get into why they decided a suspension was warranted for basically name calling but did tell NBA.com that, “We just felt like this rose to the level of acting the way we did,” Myers said, noting of Green: “He was professional. He loves to play basketball, which is all you can ask of him.”

Coach Steve Kerr meanwhile feels the team won’t be affected by Green’s suspension. “I think we’ll be fine,” Kerr said. “We’re a team that goes through stuff, just like everybody else. And things happen, bumps in the road. You’ve got to move forward. It’s all part of coaching a team, it’s all part of being on a team. You have to get through the adversity and there are some difficult times and you just get through them.”

This the same coach that Draymond Green was ready to put paws on a few seasons ago during halftime in the locker room. He was simply fined instead of being suspended though. Take that how you will.

Now everyone’s wondering whether the team will trade Draymond Green to appease Kevin Durant even though Green was the first person to call KD and talk him into joining the team after they blew a 3-1 game lead in the NBA Finals to LeBron’s Cavaliers in 2016. Others are hoping that this pushes Kevin Durant out the door and into an LA or New York locker room. We wouldn’t mind seeing KD find his way back to Oklahoma City and lead PG-13 and Russell Westbrook to that elusive title, but as well all know Westbrook called Durant a “b*tch” waaaaay before Draymond ever did. So we don’t see that happening.

Some viewers even swear that if you read KD’s lips during his exchange you’d see that he said something along the lines of “That’s why i’m out.” Might be a reach but we’re not lip readers ’round these parts.

Knicks fans have been acting especially thirsty given the recent events and possibilities.

Stay thirsty my friends. Stay thirsty…