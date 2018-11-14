Chance The Rapper Partners With MGM To Bring ‘Hope’ To The Big Screen

In addition to joining Netflix’s hip-hop competition show as a judge alongside Cardi B and T.I., Chance The Rapper is headed to the big screen. The “No Problem” emcee is working on creating a movie musical with MGM Studios and it’s titled Hope.

Chance hit Instagram to confirm reports, saying in his post “Deal done with MGM, Hope is on its way.”

Deadline reports, “The three-time Grammy winner is partnered as producer with Haight Films’ Pat Corcoran and Tradecraft’s Scott Bernstein, latter of whom was a producer on Straight Outta Compton. Scripting will be Carlito Rodriguez, whose credits include the Fox series Empire and HBO’s The Leftovers.”

“Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Nico Segal (formerly known as Donnie Trumpet) will oversee the creation of the film’s original music. Segal is a longtime collaborator who with Chance formed Chance and The Social Experiment in Chicago and broke through with the 2015 album Surf. The pieces were put together by MGM Motion Picture Group president Jonathan Glickman.,” the site continued.

Hope will follow “a group of Chicago teenagers that band together to turn art into action within their community.” Stay tuned for more details as they surface.

Photo: Getty