Meek Mill Sets Date For New Album, Talks Criminal Reform

Meek Mill is gearing up for possibly the project of his life. He has confirmed the release of his fourth studio LP.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine the Philadelphia MC verifies that he will be dropping a new album before the close of 2018. As per HipHopDX the forthcoming but yet to be titled effort will be released November 30. He touches on the elephant in the room regarding the anticipation. “I’ve been writing myself since I was probably, what, 8 years old. I’ve been doing this a long time, so [there’s] always pressure to be better.”

The “1942 Flows” rapper also discussed his case and vows to change the probation system and the severe restrictions that are often applied to minority offenders. “Probation is like, they say, to help rehabilitate you and help you better yourself coming out of prison,” he explained. “In my mind, I never felt like I was f***ed up.” Meek says probation is “trap door that’s gonna keep you in and out of the system. You don’t even have to commit a crime to go back to prison.”

He also expressed his concern regarding the poor conditions in prisons which a lot of the time cause inmates to receive incremental time. “I had to f***ing almost turn into a savage myself to even stay alive.”

At this time there are no further details on the album. In the meantime you can purchase merchandising bundles on his website. You can read the entire Vogue feature here.

Photo: WENN.com