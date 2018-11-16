Jemele Hill Talks Verbally Challenging President Donald Trump

Jemele Hill caught the wrath of President Donald Trump after openly criticizing him via Twitter at the expense of her standing with sports cable network ESPN. In a recent chat, the journalist and current writer for The Atlantic had some choice words about her verbal tussle with the former business mogul.

The Hollywood Reporter reports:

ESPN alum and current writer for The Atlantic Jemele Hill sounded off on all things sports and politics on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday.

Colbert praised her for her tweet last year that Donald Trump is “a white supremacist who surrounds himself with other white supremacists,” which in part led to her suspension at the sports network. “Show me the lie,” she quipped in return.

Trump would later tweet back at her, “With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have tanked, in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry.”

“Number one, I was super impressed he spelled my name right,” she said when asked what her reaction to Trump’s tweet was. “Grammar is not really his thing.” But she added that as a journalist “you live for that moment,” and she was ultimately amused and took it as a compliment.

As for whether Trump’s presidency has meant politics and sports are more connected than ever, Hill said this is nothing new. “They’ve always been connected … they’ve always touched and mixed together,” she said, citing political sports stars Muhammad Ali and Jackie Robinson as examples.

Check out Jemele Hill on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below.

—

Photo: Getty