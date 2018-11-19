Diddy Addresses Sudden Death Of Soul Mate Kim Porter

The Hip-Hop world has been collectively mourning the death of Kim Porter, but no one, besides her children, may be in as much pain as Sean “Diddy” Combs. The Bad Boy mogul took to Instagram to address the sudden passing of his ex-girlfriend, mother of his children and “soul mate.”

Diddy shared a video from a maternity shoot the then couple did for Essence magazine.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t,” he wrote in the caption. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SHIT!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love 🖤”

He then posted more photos of Kim as well as a slideshow featuring their family. Diddy has three children with Porter—twin girls Jessie James and D’Lila, and son Christian—and also adopted her son, Quincy, from a previous relationship with singer Al B. Sure.

Rest in power Kim Porter.

