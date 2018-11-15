Kim Porter Passes Away At 47

Kim Porter, the former model and mother of three of Diddy’s children, has passed away. She was just 47-years-old.

TMZ reports that Porter was found dead today (Nov. 15) in her Toluca Lake (near Los Angeles) home.

Reportedly, Porter had been suffering from flu-like symptoms for a few weeks. A 911 call was placed, noting that a woman may have suffered cardiac arrest.

However, a cause of death has not been determined.

Porter is also the mother of Bad Boy artist and actor Quincy, whose biological father is R&B crooner Al B. Sure. Rest in Power Kim Porter

This story is developing.

