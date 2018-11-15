CLOSE
Kim Porter Passes Away At 47

The mother of three of Diddy's children has died.

Kim Porter, the former model and mother of three of Diddy’s children, has passed away. She was just 47-years-old. 

TMZ reports that Porter was found dead today (Nov. 15) in her Toluca Lake (near Los Angeles) home.

Reportedly, Porter had been suffering from flu-like symptoms for a few weeks. A 911 call was placed, noting that a woman may have suffered cardiac arrest.

However, a cause of death has not been determined.

Porter is also the mother of Bad Boy artist and actor Quincy, whose biological father is R&B crooner Al B. Sure. Rest in Power Kim Porter

This story is developing. 

