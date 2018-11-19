Bow Wow Threatens To Leak Erica Mena’s Alleged Sex Tape In IG War Gone Too Far

Over the weekend Lil Bow Wow hit Instagram to ask why “bad b*tches” want to spend time with “goofy” dudes? “You an Applebee’s type of b*tch?” he inquired.

Instead of scrolling on by when the Shaderoom reposted the clip, Bow Wow’s ex Erica Mena commented “Can y’all forget I ever dealt with him PLEASE?” Shad Moss didn’t let the shade fly, replying “Nope. Just like we won’t forget them 500 bodies.”

What Ms. Mena said next had all of Instagram laughing at Bow, which probably got him in his feelings because he then threatened to leak their sex tape. “You mean the 500 bodies you stayed eating between my legs standing up little man. That help you grow your little whiskers,” Erica wrote.

“Somebody tell Erica Mena don’t make me leak the tape!” he responded, also writing on his Instagram Stories “Erica you don’t wanna do it. Trust me I got you on tape! You know I’m petty! I keep everything!!! Don’t make me leak the tape!”

But Mena—being equally petty—wasn’t worried and apparently already had Lisa Bloom dialed and ready to sue. Mena also brought Bow Wow’s alleged attempted suicide into the mix.

“I left him after he tried to kill himself with my son in the house,” she said. “He’s been trying to link with me ever since.” See them continue to go back and forth below if you care.

Its been 2 years! And you still on my wood! Relax! Stay off the coke. You dont want this. I kicked u out and called UHaul to haul your shit out the la crib! Stop playing with me! 2019 aint no chill for the chicks no more. — Bow Wow (@smoss) November 18, 2018

I think this little man forgot – How many times you try to kill yourself. You sure you wanna come for me knowing your mental health not ready for the truth. lol So leak away. I can live all over your moms house now. I might let y’all keep the basement. — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) November 18, 2018

Bow Wow should know that if he leaks Mena’s alleged sex tape, he could be hit with a revenge porn lawsuit under California state law.

Photo: WENN