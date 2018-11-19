Daughter Of Mary J. Blige’s Ex Calls Dad Kendu Isaacs A “F*ck N*gga”

Mary J. Blige is finally free of bum Kendu Isaacs on paper since the summer, and now it appears others are washing their hands of the R&B icon’s ex-husband as well. Isaacs’ daughter, Briana Latrise, aired out her pops via Instagram in a now-deleted post and called him a “f*ck n*gga” among other choice words.

As captured by the good folks at The Shade Room, the tweet showed a photo of Briana Latrise and Isaacs, and it appeared to be a loving moment but the caption told another story.

From the deleted IG post:

Legit only have 3 pictures of us together … I honestly made EVERY excuse for you. Every single one….But the reality is….YOU’RE garbage. Raven told me to stop f*cking with you, my mom said it, just about every friend I ever had…Because dealing with you in any capacity leaves me broken. You put p*ssies and paper before your own f*cking child! But invite me around for appearances and sh*t, right? Lol. Ur a bum!

“I LITERALLY do not have the support of a family and at this point I wouldn’t want it anyway cause I don’t trust you people. N*ggas in the street ALWAYS treated me better. I got left in the woods with the wolves but I didn’t f*cking die so expect some ptsd and some feral tendencies.”

Yikes.

Read the entire post below.

—

Photo: WENN