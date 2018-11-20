Spotify Launches New Series ‘The Break’, Partners With Sprite

Spotify in partnership with Sprite is looking to reboot its original video content, and the company hopes its newest Hip-Hop inspired series The Break will lead that charge.

Per a press release, Spotify says the series “explores the economy of Hip-Hop, addressing the impact of technological and social change within the music industry and the resulting ways Hip-Hop artists get their big break.”

No longer featured in its own hub like previous Spotify original programming, the videos will live inside RapCaviar and Spotify’s other signature playlists being included with songs rather than other videos. The first episode which launched already on November 12 features rising star Tierra Whack speaking on how important her crew has been while she crafted her sound and style. She also gave props to Kenete Simms who serves as her Creative Manager and mentor in the episode for allowing her to record for free in his studio allowing her to experiment with her sound.

Other episodes will include fellow up-and-coming artists LVRN and Taz Taylor.

Alongside The Break, Spotify also launched a six-episode series companion series called Sprite Breakthroughs which puts the spotlights on the crew behind the artists. Sprite and Hip-Hop have been synonymous with each other for years thanks to the Obey Your Thirst campaign which featured Nas and A Tribe Called Quest just to name a few. So this union between the two brands makes perfect sense.

You can check out the trailer for Sprite Breakthroughs below.

—

Photo: Spotify