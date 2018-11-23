Hip-Hop Wired 2018 Holiday Buyer’s Guide For The Techie/Gamer In Your Family

The arrival of Thanksgiving not only means grubbing on your momma and grandmother’s cooking but it also means it’s time to start your holiday shopping. Once you scrape your plates, it’s time to grab your wallets and do some shopping all while saving a buck or two thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, especially on gizmos and gadgets.

The two mega-shopping days benefit nobody more than the techie and gamer in the family. Granted there will be tons of items on sale—but, we’re going to point to the devices, consoles, and accessories that should be on your radar when you start your search.

Wireless Headphones

To kick things off, you can start by crossing headphones off your list. Thanks to smartphones going wireless and music streaming the accessory have become of the utmost importance before you set out on your daily commute. While Apple won’t be unveiling its sale until Friday, so we don’t know the company’s popular but expensive AirPods will be a part of it.

Until then right now there are some great deals from wireless headphones from brands such as Beats By Dre, Sony, Bose, Samsung, and JBL. Here is a list of headphones currently on sale right now:

Video Game Consoles

If you have been waiting for the right moment to purchase either a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One or the 4K models and VR gaming now is the perfect time to do so. Both companies are offering deals on just the console alone or in bundles knocking down the prices of each powerful systems significantly.

Both PlayStation and Xbox currently have Black Friday deals going on right now and ends on the 26th. Here are some of the console bundles and accessory deals both companies are offering:

PlayStation

Spider-Man 1TB PS4 Bundle $199 PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Red Dead Redemption II Bundle $399.99 PlayStation VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission and Moss Bundle $199.99 PlayStation VR CREED: Rise To Glory and SUPERHOT VR Bundle $249.99 Dualshock 4 Wireless Controllers $39.99 originally $59.99

Xbox

Xbox One X Shadow of The Tomb Raider Bundle (1TB) $429.00 Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle (1TB) $429.00 Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle (1TB) $429.00 Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V Bundle (1TB) $429.00 Xbox One S Two Controller Bundle (1TB) $229.00 Xbox One S Fortnite Bundle (1TB) $229.00 Xbox One S NBA 2K19 Bundle (1TB) $229.00 Xbox One S Starter Bundle (1TB) $229.00

Nintendo also will have their own Black Friday sale beginning on November 23 offering a Nintendo Switch system with a Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe full game download for $299. You can also grab a yellow-and-red Nintendo 2DS system with the Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS game pre-installed for $79.99.

Of course, you’re going to need some games as well, and all three companies are offering great deals on the hottest titles out such as NBA 2K19, Spider-Man, PUBG & more. You can head over to PlayStation, Microsoft and Nintendo’s websites to see the full list of games currently on sale.

4K Televisions

Of course, you’re going to need a 4K UHD smart television to take full advantage of your new 4K system. Now is the best time to purchase one. Best Buy currently has brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio and more on sale in a range of different size options to fit your gaming and viewing needs.

To see the complete list of televisions on sale head here now.

