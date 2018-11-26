BET Starts Filming Television Series Sequel To ‘Boomerang’

One of the most beloved movies from the 1990’s is being brought back to life. BET has confirmed they are working on a sequel to Boomerang.

According to a report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Black Entertainment Television has started shooting a television series that follows up on the iconic romantic comedy. In a statement to Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Lena Waithe frames the effort as an extension of the original.

“This is less of a reboot and more of a continuation of the original story,” Waithe explained. “There’s no point in trying to remake a classic. It can’t be done. So, we want to create something fresh that speaks to a new generation. We hope people will come to the show with an open mind and ready to embrace the new world we’ve created!”

Oscar winner Halle Berry will also join as an executive producer. “I’m thrilled to team up with Lena on this project as she is without a doubt a leading voice of her generation and a trailblazer in her own right. I’m truly excited to be a part of bringing this iconic and beloved film to the small screen,” Berry said via a press statement.

The plot will find Jacqueline Boyer’s (Robin Givens) son and Marcus (Eddie Murphy) and Angela Graham’s (Halle Berry) daughter as they work to make their own name in the advertising industry. This follow-up will come in the form of 10 episodes, each will be 30 minutes each. The series is currently being filmed in Atlanta is rumored to premiere in 2019.

Originally released in 1992, Boomerang featured an all-star which included Halle Berry, Robin Givens, Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, David Alan Grier, John Witherspoon and Chris Rock. The film grossed over $70 million dollars and produced one of the most successful soundtracks which included the number one hit “End Of The Road” by Boyz II Men.

For cultural purposes you can view the original trailer below.

Photo: Getty