Token Black Republican Slams Donald Trump In Concession Speech

Incumbent congresswoman and GOP member Rep. Mia Love of Utah was locked in a tight race against Democrat hopeful Ben McAdams that has been boiling over since Election Day earlier this month. In her concession speech, Congresswoman Love slammed her fellow Republican, President Donald Trump, this after he took a jab at her for not embracing him and thus suggesting that’s why she lost her race.

Love conceded to Democrat Ben McAdams in their Utah congressional race, giving Democrats another pickup in the House of Representatives and bringing the party’s net seat gain to 38. Love, who has represented the district since 2015, had been locked in a close race with McAdams, the mayor of Salt Lake County, since Election Day nearly three weeks ago.

Love made the comments about Trump in response to the President’s post-Election Day news conference, in which he declared that Love had lost the race despite votes still being counted and attacked the congresswoman for not embracing him as a campaigner.

“Mia Love gave me no love and she lost,” Trump said. “Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia.”

“The President’s behavior towards me made me wonder: What did he have to gain by saying such a thing about a fellow Republican,” Love said during her speech in Salt Lake City. “It was not really about asking him to do more, was it? Or was it something else? Well Mr. President, we’ll have to chat about that.”

She continued, “However, this gave me a clear vision of his world as it is. No real relationships, just convenient transactions. That is an insufficient way to implement sincere service and policy.”

Congresswoman Love went on to say that the Republican Party will continue to lose out politically in attracting Black and minority voters stating that it appears that the rival Democratic Party does a better job of inviting discourse among communities of color.

