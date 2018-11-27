Family Of Shooting Victims At Meek Mill Concert Seek $6M Settlement

A 2016 Meek Mill concert left two men shot and killed outside the Connecticut venue where the show was held. The families of the men are seeking a $6,000,000 settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit against the Philadelphia rapper.

The Blast reports:

On November 21, court documents were filed by the estates for Jaquan Graves and Travis Ward in which they explained they are willing to settle their separate cases against Meek.

Both claim to be willing to accept $3 million each to bring an end to the cases they brought against Meek, for a grand total of $6 million both families are seeking.

Meek has yet to file a response to their offer of compromise.

Last year, the rapper was sued by the estate of Jaquan Graves for wrongful death after Graves was shot and killed outside Meek’s 2016 concert in Connecticut while he was leaving the show.

Meek was also hit with a separate lawsuit by the estate of Travis Ward, who was killed during the shooting outside the venue.

The families say that Mill, Oakdale Musical Theatre Company and Live Nation are all at fault for having lax security at the concert venue.

