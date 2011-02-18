WC & Ice Cube Headed Out On Tour/ Drop New Videos

WC is headed out on tour with his homeboy Ice Cube and will be dropping his new project on March 8 entitled Revenge Of The Barracuda.

Peep the new video from the album entitled “That’s What I’m Talking About” as well as some behind the scenes footage from the next video/single “You Know Me” featuring Ice Cube and Maylay and tour dates after the jump. [More]

Here’s the tour schedule with WC and Ice Cube:

February

2/24 Aspen, CO Belly Up Aspen

2/25 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theatre

2/26 Boulder, CO Boulder Theatre

March

3/1 Dallas, TX House Of Blues

3/2 Houston, TX House Of Blues

3/3 Baton Rouge, LA Varsity Theatre

3/5 Atlanta, GA Center Stage

3/6 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

3/7 Baltimore, MD Bourbon Street

3/8 New York, NY B.B. Kings Blues Club

3/10 South Burlington, VT Higher Ground Ballroom

3/11 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

3/12 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

3/13 Chicago, IL The Mid

3/15 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

3/25 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

3/26 Seattle, WA Showbox at the Market

3/27 Bend, OR Midtown

3/29 Chico, CA Senator Theatre

3/30 West Hollywood, CA House Of Blues

April

4/1 Anaheim, CA Grove Of Anaheim

4/2 Las Vegas, NV House Of Blues

4/3 Bakersfield, CA Fox Theater