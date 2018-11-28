Ex Facebook Employee Says Company “Has A Black People Problem”

A former Black Facebook employee fired off a letter to staff that checked the company on its lack of diversity in its workforce. Mark Luckie, who was a manager for the social media giant, wrote in his memo that Facebook, in his words, has a “Black people problem.

CNBC reports:

Mark Luckie, who is black, said Facebook’s population of black employees is not representative of its black user base.

“There is often more diversity in Keynote presentations than the teams who present them,” Luckie wrote in the note, which he originally shared with Facebook employees on Nov. 8.

“In some buildings, there are more ‘Black Lives Matter’ posters than there are actual black people. Facebook can’t claim that it is connecting communities if those communities aren’t represented proportionately in its staffing.”

Luckie’s note provides an inside look at what it’s like to be black inside of Facebook, but it is not the first time Facebook’s lack of diversity has been exposed.

Luckie’s memo can be read in full by following this link.

