Judge Sides With Tyrese In Childcare Costs Court Case

After what feels like years of taking L’s in his personal and professional life, Tyrese finally gets himself a much needed W in court.

TMZ is reporting that a judge ruled in favor of the singer/rapper/actor in his child support case when it was ruled that Black Ty shouldn’t be on the hook for childcare costs if Norma Gibson’s activities “aren’t work-related.”

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge ruled Norma Gibson can’t expect Tyrese to reimburse her for babysitters to watch their 11-year-old daughter, Shayla … if Norma’s running “non-work errands” or running her household.

As we first reported, Tyrese was pissed about childcare bills Norma was running up — especially one particular day in August — when she admitted she was merely “living life.” He was also upset that, in his view, she wasn’t making an effort to get a steady job.

In the docs, the judge lays out what qualifies as work activities for Norma — including developing her life coaching biz, working on her book or pursuing her art. The court says if she requires childcare while doing any of those things … she can put that on Tyrese’s tab.

Don’t be surprised if Norma Gibson spends the majority of her time “pursuing her art” and has Tyrese foot the bill for it.

—

Photo: WENN.com