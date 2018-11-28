CLOSE
Judge Sides With Tyrese In Childcare Costs Court Case

The sun finally shined on Tyrese this year...

After what feels like years of taking L’s in his personal and professional life, Tyrese finally gets himself a much needed W in court.

TMZ is reporting that a judge ruled in favor of the singer/rapper/actor in his child support case when it was ruled that Black Ty shouldn’t be on the hook for childcare costs if Norma Gibson’s activities “aren’t work-related.”

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge ruled Norma Gibson can’t expect Tyrese to reimburse her for babysitters to watch their 11-year-old daughter, Shayla … if Norma’s running “non-work errands” or running her household.

As we first reported, Tyrese was pissed about childcare bills Norma was running up — especially one particular day in August — when she admitted she was merely “living life.” He was also upset that, in his view, she wasn’t making an effort to get a steady job.

In the docs, the judge lays out what qualifies as work activities for Norma — including developing her life coaching biz, working on her book or pursuing her art. The court says if she requires childcare while doing any of those things … she can put that on Tyrese’s tab.

Don’t be surprised if Norma Gibson spends the majority of her time “pursuing her art” and has Tyrese foot the bill for it.

