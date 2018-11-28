Miguel Weds Nazanin Mandi In Traditional Outdoor Ceremony [Photos]

View this post on Instagram
11-24-18 Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Pimentel🌹✨What a truly magical day filled w/ so much love, light & positivity. The second Miguel & my Father got emotional THAT WAS IT😭No holding back the tears. To those who came out to celebrate w/ us we are forever grateful & hope you left w/ a full drunk happy heart & memories to last a lifetime! Yes, this was a long time coming but timing is everything & we will continue to do things our way always & forever. Thank you @voguemagazine for following our Wedding journey what a fabulous yet crazy experience🙌🏽For the inside scoop on our nuptials checkout my story & swipe up🖤Get ready for picture overload💁🏽
Miguel and his longtime love Nazanin Mandi are officially married. Sharing their story with Vogue, the beautiful couple dished on how they met when they were 18 years old, the day Miguel proposed, and more.
As for how they got together in the first place:
“She and Miguel met back when they were both 18 years old. She was interviewing him for a behind-the-scenes DVD he was putting out to promote his very first music video. ‘I asked him a question that wasn’t on my Q&A, which was: ‘All the ladies want to know, do you have a girlfriend?’ And he smiled and said, ‘No, but I’m looking for one.’ We exchanged numbers, and he called me the next day to ask me out on a date…and ever since then, it’s been one hell of a ride,’” Vogue wrote.
When it came to putting a ring on it, the famous singer was slick with it. Nazanin was sick after drinking the water in D.R. and according to Miguel, “She just passed out; the sun is starting to come up. She’s completely knocked out…drool coming down her face. I was like, ‘Aw, poor thing.'” He continued, “So, you know, I kind of slide out stealthily. Grab the ring, get her hand, and delicately slide it on and then get back in bed until she wakes up. It takes her a minute to notice it and then she notices it.”
See some photos and clips from their big day below. Their friend Chris Dickens officiated the wedding, which took place over the weekend at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch outside of Los Angeles, and they had their first dance to “Always and Forever” by Heatwave. “New levels and unforgettable memories shared with our closest friends and family. So much love and gratitude for everyone that made our special day truly unforgettable. We love you all,” Miguel captioned one photo with his new wife. Congrats!
11.24.18. Pimentel life moments! New levels and unforgettable memories shared with our closest friends and family. So much love and gratitude for everyone that made our special day truly unforgettable. We love you all. You can see more photos @voguemagazine put a link in my story !!
Head over to Vogue for more.
Photo: Getty/Vogue