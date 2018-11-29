Gilbert Arenas Accuser Settles Over Sex Tape Claims

Gilbert Arenas said he was suing because he was lied on, and he reached a settlement. The former NBA star who says the woman who claimed he harassed her had to cough up money after the jig was up.

As we previously reported, Janelle Reeves got a restraining order against Arenas after telling the court he had been harassing her and threatened to release a sex tape of her to her own minor son.

Arenas claimed the woman was making the whole thing up and sued her for defamation — demanding $10 MILLION in damages — insisting he lost his job at Yahoo Sports as a result of the allegations.

The case was dismissed earlier this month, according to court record — and now Gilbert’s attorney, David Bass, tells TMZ Sports … it’s all because Reeves folded like a cheap suit.

“[Reeves] resolved the dispute by paying Mr. Arenas an undisclosed amount for his damages and confirming that the restraining order action of June 2018 was meritless, filed with fabricated documents and, therefore, filed without cause.”

Just about how much money Arenas received is unknown. But, he made his point.

