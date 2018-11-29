Not Tr3way: Bloods Caught On Tape Saying Tekashi 6ix9ine Video Shooting Was Their Work

For all of Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s claims that he was a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang, it appears that all of it was allegedly an act as some have suspected. A wiretap discussion between Mel Murda and Shotti revealed that not only did the pair not consider the rapper born Daniel Hernandez a member of the gang, but they also seemingly took credit for a shooting near a video filming where 50 Cent was also on set.

In another wiretapped call, Murda and another alleged gang member were discussing a shooting that took place in Brooklyn on August 14, which also happened to be near a music video set where 50 Cent and Tekashi were filming.

During the call, it was discussed that the “homie” “flipped the clip at the video shoot,” referencing the shooting. Police were never able to track down someone responsible for spraying bullets near the video shoot.

This added to several rumblings of issues Tekashi had internally with the gang, this after he boldly went onto The Breakfast Club and said that he fired his whole team and was apparently trying to distance himself from his much-ballyhooed Tr3yway connection and the like.

Shortly after that interview, Tekashi was arrested on a number of pending charges related to the gang and the rest is still developing for all the world to see.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently being held in an unlisted facility for safety reasons after he was allegedly threatened.

