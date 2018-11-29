Hot Coffee: Starbucks To Ban Patrons From Viewing Porn In Its Stores

When it comes to viewing porn, Starbucks is the last place you think people will sit and enjoy a skin flick or two. Well, the popular coffee chain announced that it will make sure patrons will not be using its Wi-Fi to watch boom-boom flicks while enjoying their pumpkin spice lattes.

Business Insider dropped the news that the Seattle based chain has fully committed to keeping pornography outside of its stores. The move comes after the Starbucks was called out by nonprofit Enough is Enough’s CEO Donna Rice Hughs. In a statement, she claimed the company was “keeping the doors wide open for convicted sex offenders and others to fly under the radar from law enforcement and use free, public Wi-Fi services to access illegal child porn and hard-core pornography.”

Adding even more pressure on Starbucks was a petition started by CitizenGo that was signed by nearly 30,000 people urging the company to “filter pornography and child sex abuse images.” The petition also states:

“Apparently, Starbucks cares more about providing paper straws to protect the environment than protecting kids and patrons on its public WiFi! Starbucks broke its promise to filter pornography and child sex abuse images, despite its public announcement it would voluntarily provide safe WiFi in its restaurants nationwide…an announcement more than 2 and-a-half years ago!”

Now to be fair to Starbucks the company told The Verge in a statement that it never allowed pornography to be viewed in its stores.

“The use of Starbucks public Wi-Fi to view illegal or egregious content is not, nor has it ever been permitted.”

The company now committing to ban porn is a commitment it promised to fulfill back in 2016. Welp no more Bang Bros and coffee anymore.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty