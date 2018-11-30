‘Daredevil’ Canceled By Netflix and Marvel

Marvel’s Daredevil has been canceled by Netflix and Marvel after just three seasons. But will the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen find a new home somewhere else?

Yesterday (Nov. 30), Marvel and Netflix announced the series would not be returning as confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter.

“We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note,” said Netflix via a press statement. “We’re thankful to our partners at Marvel, showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

This means the only Defender left on the Netflix roster is Jessica Jones after the cancelation of both Iron Fist and Luke Cage. Along with The Punisher, that leaves only two Marvel entities on Netflix.

Daredevil showrunner Erik Oleson had just pitched season four to Netflix and Marvel a couple of weeks ago.

Per usual the hope is Daredevil finds a home on Disney’s forthcoming Disney+ streaming service, and Netflix rival.

Photo: Netflix