Cardi B Will Be 1st Female Performer At AVN Porn Awards

Cardi B has collected so many bags over the course of her career, it’s becoming routine. The Bronx superstar will be the first female performer to take the stage at the Adult Video News Awards.

From the press release:

AVN Media Network announced today that chart-topping powerhouse rapper Cardi B has been selected as the 2019 AVN Awards musical guest. This will be the first time a woman has been the musical guest in the history of the AVN Awards. The record-breaking artist became the first female rapper to land her first three entries in the top 10 of the Hot 100 and the first female artist to achieve the same on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Her latest album, Invasion of Privacy, was named Time magazine’s album of 2018.

In a statement, Cardi B expressed her excitement in joining the big show. Last year, Lil Wayne took the stage and was mobbed by a bevy of adult starlets while performing.

“I’m so excited that the AVN Awards chose me to be their first female performer ever! I can’t wait!” Cardi expressed.

The AVN Awards will take place at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas on Jan. 26 and will be hosted by Romi Rain and Bailey Rayne. For ticket information, click here.

—

Photo: WENN