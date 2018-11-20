Cardi B “Emotional” As She Buys Mom Extravagant Home [Video]

Cardi B has a million reasons to smile. The rapper’s career is flourishing, she just had daughter Kulture Kiari with the love of her life, and most recently, she brought her mom a beautiful home.

Offset’s wifey hit social media to show off the new property, revealing the purchase made her “emotional” as she gave Instagram the official tour.

”Stay down till you come up! It’s always been a dream to buy my mother a house,” she captioned the videos. “Last year I was so thirsty to buy my mom a house but the ones I was interested for her weren’t at my price range. I worked and worked and now I’m here!!,” she said.

See how Mama Bardi is living below.

Photo: WENN