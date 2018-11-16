Cardi B Reportedly “Depressed” Over Looking Too Skinny: “I Hate It”

While most women try to shed ALL the pounds after giving birth, Cardi B is not happy about losing as much weight as she did post-Kulture Kiari. The “Money” rapper took to her Instagram this week to confess she’s actually “depressed” over her new figure.

“I’ve been very depressed because I cannot stop losing weight,” she said via IG Live this past Thursday, according to Page Six. “And it’s so crazy because when I first gave birth, I did everything to lose my baby weight. I was drinking Teami so it could curb my appetite and now that I lost all the baby weight…I don’t like looking too skinny.”

She also reportedly mentioned not having any appetite at all, saying the more her parents “force” her to eat, the more she doesn’t want to—and apparently, her new look reminds her of her teenage days.

“I used to look too skinny as a teenager and I used to hate it and I hate it now. It’s been really depressing me, making me sad. My weight,” she told her followers, according to the site, adding that she likes her abs but wants her thighs back.

Check out some recent photos up top…we love #ThickBelcalis too, but reality is: Cardi Cardi, Bangin’ Bawdy looks amazing at any weight.

Photo: WENN