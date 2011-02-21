Foxy Brown Kicked Out Of Fashion Week Event

Foxy Brown Kicked Out Of Fashion Show After Party

Foxy Brown is continuing to make headlines for negative reasons, this time for being kicked out of an event during New York’s fashion week.

The rapper who released her Lil Kim diss track and is facing a $100,000 lawsuit from a former manager, was scheduled to appear at a fashion after party but showed up too late to perform.

TMZ reports that at Red Bull Space in Soho, Foxy showed up at 1:20AM for an after party…ten minutes before the entire event was supposed to shut down.

When Foxy saw patrons leaving, she reportedly locked herself in a bathroom and refused to leave.

According to TMZ she was physically removed by security guards.

Her rep has yet to comment.