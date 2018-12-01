Paul Wall Critically Injured After Serious Car Accident In Texas [Photos]

Paul Wall is probably the most thankful man in Hip-Hop right now. He narrowly survived a very dangerous crash in his hometown.

As HipHopDX reports earlier this week the Houston MC was en route to a performance with his entourage which also included his teenaged son. As they rode in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van to Austin a white truck crashed into their passenger side. Paul recounted the aftermath via a very detailed Instagram post.

“Both vehicles were completely totaled. We all had to climb out of the back of the sprinter because it had spunt around and bent in all the metal, broken glass. My son was sitting directly behind me with his seat belt on (back row passenger). The fact that we were all able to walk away in tact is a miracle” he explained.

In a follow up the “Sittin’ Sidewayz” rapper also admitted that while he and his crew did make it out okay he is now in serious agony. “Right now it’s difficult to walk. It’s actually difficult to move at all. I’m sore allover my body, and my head / neck hurts so much it’s difficult to talk and hold a conversation. The pain is excruciating, and I was only prescribed Tylenol 3 but I’m so happy.”

Let’s hope to a speedy recovery for all involved.

—

Photo: WENN.com