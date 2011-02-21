CLOSE
Rihanna Brings Out Drake And Kanye West For NBA All-Star Performance [Video]

Rihanna Brings Out Drake And Kanye West For NBA All-Star
Birthday girl Rihanna celebrated her 23rd birthday in a major way Sunday, with a performance during the NBA All-Star halftime show.

The Bajan songstress performed her hit “Umbrella” before bringing out Drake to perform “What’s My Name (Oh Na Na)” complete with back-up dancers and reggae infused moves.

Before ending her performance, Ri Ri brought out Kanye West who took over while she sang the hook to “All Of The Lights.”

Check out Rihanna, Drizzy and Ye at NBA All-Star below.

