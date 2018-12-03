Kareem Hunt Linked To Another Alleged Assault, No Video Evidence Present

Kareem Hunt has stepped up and apologized for his role in a February incident in where he shoved and kicked a woman at a Cleveland hotel which was caught on surveillance video. The former Kansas City Chiefs running back is now linked to an alleged second incident in Ohio, but video evidence is not in existence.

TMZ Sports reports:

We broke the story … the ex-KC Chiefs star allegedly got into a violent altercation at the Put-in-Bay Resort in Ohio on June 3.

Days after the incident, sources told us Hunt punched the resort guest in the face after he had been partying all weekend long at the pool and DJ booth.

At the time, the alleged victim told us he did not plan on pressing charges.

Now, we’ve spoken the owner of the resort who tells us the incident was NOT captured on surveillance cameras.

In other words, there’s no smoking gun like in the February incident.

In the wake of getting let go from the Chiefs, Hunt apologized to the woman and his former team as he attempts to mend his image across the league.

